Georgia Kings place 3rd in AAU National Tournament

Together, forever, and all in. These three phrases can accurately describe the Georgia Kings AAU basketball team.

Team chemistry and success go hand in hand, and the Kings have plenty of both. They're back home after placing third in the AAU 12 and under National Championship tournament.

"…all these other years like 20 years later we can look back at it and that we won third in the whole nation,” power forward Eric Cowling Jr. said.

“We never did it, and the whole team was proud of themselves because we were winning," point guard Travis Moore II said.

They made the final four thanks to clutch plays, like a buzzer beater in the elite eight. Assistant coach Antonio Mathis praised his team’s mental toughness.

“I look at basketball as their getaway moment,” Mathis said. “They don't think about anything, but having fun getting with their friends and playing basketball."

Placing third in the nation is no doubt a high achievement, but the bar is raised for next season.

“We need to win first place," Moore said.

"…need to work harder in the offseason and need to get our grades up so we can come back and play next year," Cowling said.

High bars on and off the court are just another reason for this team's success.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.