8 families forced to move following Whisperwood Apt. fire, 2 teens still wanted in connection

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Eight Columbus families are trying to find a place to live while their apartments are being repaired after a massive fire at Whisperwood Apartments Thursday.

A portion of Whisperwood Apartments at 6029 Flat Rock Road was engulfed in flames.

The fire happened around 1:25 p.m. ET in the attic area of one apartment building.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

According to Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, this fire was intentionally set and is being investigated as an arson.

Police are looking for two black juveniles, approximately 14 to 16 years old seen carrying a white object in their hands believed to be lighter fluid.

They were seen coming out of the complex just before the fire started.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

