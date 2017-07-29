Late night homicide leaves 1 dead in Phenix City

A man is fighting for his life this morning after being shot in the chest.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Phenix City.

Just before midnight, Phenix City Police were called to the 2700 block of 8th street following a shooting. According to PCPD, when officers arrived on the scene Quoyai Shorter, 19, was found with a gun shot wound to the chest.

Shorter was pronounced dead at the scene. Phenix City Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (334)298-0611

This is a developing story; Check back for updates.

