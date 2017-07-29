Columbus' Ronald McDonald House hosts 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Ronald McDonald House in Columbus hosted its Run, Walk, and Roll 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday morning hoping to spread its mission of helping the families of kids currently confronting illnesses.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m. in Woodruff Park.

Columbus' Ronald McDonald House, as well as other houses across the country, provides a "home-away-from-home" for families so they can stay close to their child at an area hospital at little or no cost.

The foundation started back in 1974, with the goal of offering all families with kids facing all types of illness a comfortable, temporary home as their child receives treatment.

The Fountain City's house was built back in 1993, right across from Midtown Medical Center.

The house is staffed full-time, 24 hours a day by directors and volunteers who add to the support system for families.

And because of the service they provide these families at little or no cost, they're asking for donations to help keep the pantry stocked with groceries, and offer those creature comforts that make families feel right at home.

For more information on how you can donate to the Ronald McDonald house's Run, Walk, and Roll 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run, click here.

