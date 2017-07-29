Columbus' Ronald McDonald House hosts 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 10-year-old Damajae Cook.More >>
One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.More >>
Eight Columbus families are trying to find a place to live while their apartments are being repaired after a massive fire at Whisperwood Apartments Thursday.More >>
Columbus police and Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley are investigating bones found at a Columbus residence Friday evening.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Phenix City. Just before midnight, Phenix City Police were called to the 2700 block of 8th street following a shooting. According to PCPD, when officers arrived on the scene Quoyai Shorter, 19, was found with a gun shot wound to the chest. Shorter was pronounced dead at the scene. Phenix City Police are investigating this case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phenix C...More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
Despite the very public rift between them, President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent Friday separately talking about the need to combat the deadly transnational gang known as MS-13.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.More >>
The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
University of Alabama's Da'Shawn Hand, senior defensive lineman for the Tide, was arrested Saturday morning.More >>
A familiar face in the Midlands made an appearance on the hit A&E TV show Live PD.More >>
