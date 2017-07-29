Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 10-year-old Damajae Cook.

Cook is described as 4 foot 9, 90 pounds, with browns hair and brown eyes.

Cook is missing from Columbus, GA and may be in the areas of Thomaston, GA, Hampton, GA or Griffin GA.

Police say he may be in the company of Ashley Cook or Teresa Cook.

Any information pertaining to Damajae Cook please contact 911 or Lead Detective with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or (706) 653-3400.

