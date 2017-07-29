Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 10-year-old Damajae Cook.More >>
One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.More >>
Eight Columbus families are trying to find a place to live while their apartments are being repaired after a massive fire at Whisperwood Apartments Thursday.More >>
Columbus police and Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley are investigating bones found at a Columbus residence Friday evening.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Phenix City. Just before midnight, Phenix City Police were called to the 2700 block of 8th street following a shooting. According to PCPD, when officers arrived on the scene Quoyai Shorter, 19, was found with a gun shot wound to the chest. Shorter was pronounced dead at the scene. Phenix City Police are investigating this case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phenix C...More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker is behind bars.More >>
The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency for Ocracoke Island due to a massive power outage that could take days or weeks to repair.More >>
University of Alabama's Da'Shawn Hand, senior defensive lineman for the Tide, was arrested Saturday morning.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
