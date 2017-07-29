Operation Homefront gives back to Fort Benning area military children

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Operation Homefront is distributing 500 backpacks and necessary school supplies to already registered military children this afternoon as a part of their annual Back-to-School Brigade.

The organization only gave the supplies to area families who pre-registered to participate.

Since 2008, Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade has distributed more than a quarter of a million backpacks – each accompanied by school supplies – to military children.

Organizer Marissa Wentling says, “We don’t know your story, just like they don’t know our story. Our job is to make sure that we are on the same story line and if they need help we are going to figure out a way.”

The national nonprofit has already started distributing more than 25,000 backpacks and necessary school supplies at more than 50 Back-to-School Brigade events nationwide in 2017.

Soon, Operation Homefront will distribute its 300,000th backpack.

