GA Department of Corrections issues statewide lookout for escaped inmate

The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide lookout for escaped inmate, John Leonardi.More >>
The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide lookout for escaped inmate, John Leonardi.More >>
Phenix City police are continuing to look for clues in a late night shooting that took the life of a teenager early late Friday night.More >>
Phenix City police are continuing to look for clues in a late night shooting that took the life of a teenager early late Friday night.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 10-year-old Damajae Cook.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the Public for assistance in locating 10-year-old Damajae Cook.More >>
One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.More >>
One person has died in a shooting on the 500 block of County Road 156 in east Opelika and a suspect has been arrested.More >>
Eight Columbus families are trying to find a place to live while their apartments are being repaired after a massive fire at Whisperwood Apartments Thursday.More >>
Eight Columbus families are trying to find a place to live while their apartments are being repaired after a massive fire at Whisperwood Apartments Thursday.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Sacramento police face backlash after the report of an officer throwing a pregnant woman to ground.More >>
Sacramento police face backlash after the report of an officer throwing a pregnant woman to ground.More >>