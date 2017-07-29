GA Department of Corrections issues statewide lookout for escaped inmate

(WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide lookout for escaped Carroll City Prison inmate, John Leonardi.

Leonardi reportedly walked away from work detail in Carrolton this afternoon.

According to Leonardi is described as 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers say he was last seen wearing an orange shirt and state uniform pants.

Leonardi was incarcerated for a drug-related conviction, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

His maximum possible release date was in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

