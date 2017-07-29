Phenix City police investigate deadly shooting on 8th Street

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Phenix City police are continuing to look for clues in a late night shooting that took the life of a teenager early late Friday night.

Investigators with Phenix City Police Department are looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter.

This comes after Phenix City Police were called for reports of a shooting out here to the 2700 block of 8th street just before midnight Friday.

According to Phenix City police, officers arrived on the scene and found Shorter with a gun shot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

News Leader Nine Spoke to Stephon Jackson, a friend of Shorter.

We received this statement from Jackson, which reads:

Quoyai was a very friendly happy person. We could always joke around and not get mad. He honestly made everyone happy because of the positive attitude he had.

Now Shorter's death is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no word yet on who the suspects are in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phenix City Police Department.

