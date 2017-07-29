BREAKING: Missing Tuskegee girl thought to have been taken by 2 women

TUSKEGEE, AL (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says they're looking for a missing Macon County child, who they think was taken by two women earlier today.

Officials say 9-year-old, Neisha Howard, hasn't been seen since 4:00 CST Saturday. They believe Howard's non-custodial mother, Jerlean Scott, and another woman may have taken her. Police think those women are traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area in a red-colored SUV with a Florida tag.

You're asked to call the Macon County Sheriff's Office if you spot this missing child.

