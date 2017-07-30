WTVM Editorial 7/30/17: PAWS Humane's progress

Our area of Western Georgia and Eastern Alabama is a pet-friendly place.

We love our pets, treat them like family and give them the best life we can.

There are many humane societies in two states, all around our region, and they all do commendable, necessary, wonderful work to get as many pets adopted as possible.

PAWS Humane, the well-known adoption shelter and vet service provider on Milgen Road, recently hosted a special inside look at the shelter and reported some astonishing progress.

PAWS Humane opened in 2009 as a public-private partnership and has the largest shelter and adoption center in our area.

In 2010, PAWS was only able to save 21 percent of the animals they sheltered.

That means 79 percent were euthanized.

But now 7 years later, PAWS Humane is proud to report they increased their animal save rate to 87 percent in 2016.

That’s a remarkable 66 percent increase in the number of animals who did not have to be put to sleep – instead, they were able to join loving families across our region.

That is fantastic progress.

The leadership at PAWS Humane, led by CEO Bobbi Yeo and her dedicated employees and caring volunteers have a lot to be proud of.

They’ve also done a stellar job addressing cat overpopulation and started an ambitious project to sterilize cats.

So far, PAWS has operated on 6,000 cats since 2014, to spay or neuter them, thanks to a generous government grant.

Now that grant money is going away, so PAWS is hoping to raise local and national funding to replace it and keep the cat mission moving forward.

We think PAWS Humane has proven they can and do improve the lives of the animals we may one day bring into our homes: pets who will give us unconditional love and support and memories that last a lifetime.

