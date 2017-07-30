Columbus Health Department: Mosquito population on the rise

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
The Columbus State University Archives earned one of the inaugural Digital Library of Georgia digitization grants that will allow online access to Civil War era letters and documents of General Henry Benning, for whom Fort Benning was named.More >>
Summer break is almost over and kids will be heading back to school soon. Here is a list of start dates for schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The West Central Health District and the Columbus Health Department is urging residents to clean up around their homes, their yards, and discard unnecessary items that can hold water as the mosquito population is on the rise.More >>
Phenix City police are continuing to look for clues in a late night shooting that took the life of a teenager early late Friday night.More >>
The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide lookout for escaped inmate, John Leonardi.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
The boy’s mother is warning other parents to be careful when letting people hold their babies.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
