Columbus NAACP chapter hosts Music Extravaganza

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is celebrating a great accomplishment Sunday.

Musicians and Singers from across Columbus gathered at the Metropolitan Baptist Church on 5th Avenue in Columbus.

People there celebrated an award received from the NAACP convention.

Columbus was the only city within the state of Georgia to take home the award.

