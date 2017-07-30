Liberty Theater to host The Robert L. Anderson Academy in August

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An iconic institution of African American art and theater in Columbus now getting ready to host a new group of talented kids at the Liberty Theater in Uptown Columbus.

The Anderson Academy's founders are looking for approximately 60 kids to bring into what they are calling an Arts Immersion Program.

Specifically, the program, named after former Muscogee County School Board member and Liberty Theater Board Chair, Robert Anderson, wants to help "African-American and Hispanic at-risk male students" who are entering the 8th grade.

The first group will come solely from Baker Middle School.

Another part of the program's mission is to target students with behavioral or discipline challenges and poor academic performance, but not currently receiving any other forms of specialized school support.

Here's a rundown of what educators want the kids to absorb and take advantage of: An outlet for fine and performing arts training, individualized academic support, male mentoring, counseling, leadership training, and, an ongoing exposure to cultural activities.

The academy's founders say students will come to the program 4 days a week— Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and sometimes on weekends. A snack and dinner will be provided each day for all participants.

For more information, call the Liberty Theater at 706-653-7566.

