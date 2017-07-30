Whisperwood Apartments arson still under investigation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police and fire officials are continuing to investigate an arson that happened Thursday at Whisperwood Apartments in northeast Columbus.

Two teens are being accused of arson, which forced people in 8 units to move into new apartments.

One woman and her son who lives just right next door to the unit that went up in flames says they just moved to the Columbus one week before the fire.

“It breaks my heart that all the eight families lost pretty much everything that they owned but Whisperwood really stepped up they had everyone at the leasing office, they ordered food they had red cross here within hours and they already had arrangements to put everyone in a new apartment and provide new furniture through a leasing company. It makes me feel really good to live here,” the woman said.

On Sunday, an investigator was at the apartment complex. That investigator told WTVM that they've been at the apartments since Friday in search for more clues in this case.

No one was hurt in Thursday's fire. The Columbus Fire Department believes the fire was set intentionally.

Police are still looking for two black male teens, approximately 14 to 16 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

