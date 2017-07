PRATTVILLE, AL (WTVM) - The Prattville, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy.

They say Avery Niles Williams was last seen at 4:30 p.m. CST in the area of Candle Stick Park in Prattville. He was wearing green camouflage pants, an orange shirt and black shows before his disappearance.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Avery Williams, you're asking to contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) - 595-0208.