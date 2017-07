PRATTVILLE, AL (WTVM) - The Prattville Police Department has canceled the search for a missing 8-year-old boy.

They say Avery Niles Williams was last seen at 4:30 p.m. CST in the area of Candle Stick Park in Prattville. He was wearing green camouflage pants, an orange shirt and black shows before his disappearance.

The missing child alert was canceled Monday, July 31.

