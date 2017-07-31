Man dies after being shot at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police say a 24-year-old man has died after being shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street.

Investigators say they found the male victim lying in a grassy field, suffering from an apparent gunshot injury just before 10:00 p.m. CST Sunday night.

He later died on the scene.

The victim's identity won't be released until family is notified. This is now being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.