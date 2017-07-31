Victim ID'd in fatal Foster Street shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police have identified the man who was shot and killed near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street Sunday night.

Investigators say they found 28-year-old Anthony Davis lying in a grassy field, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 9:45 p.m. CT Sunday night.

He later died at the scene. This is now being investigated as a homicide.

Davis' body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Office in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Auburn Police at 334-501-3100 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

This is the 14th homicide in Lee County in 2017.

