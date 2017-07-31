FIRST TO ALERT: Sunshine & a low muggy meter. How long will it last? Details here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We had a front pass through the area this weekend that shook up our summer weather in a nice way! It's dropped our humidity values and our temperatures slightly. You can expect pleasant afternoon with highs near 90 under sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. This forecast takes us through Wednesday with not much change.

The front that passed through will move north back through bringing moisture into the area and higher rain chances for Thursday and Friday. Another front approaches Saturday keeping the rain chance high through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be effected by the clouds and rain and will top out in the low 80s Thursday through Sunday.

