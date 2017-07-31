FIRST TO ALERT: Sunshine & a low muggy meter. How long will it last? Details here.

Police and fire officials are continuing to investigate an arson that happened Thursday at Whisperwood Apartments in northeast Columbus.More >>
An iconic institution of African American art and theater in Columbus now getting ready to host a new group of talented kids at the Liberty Theater in Uptown Columbus.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police say a 24-year-old man has died after being shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street. Investigators say they found the male victim lying in a grassy field, suffering from an apparent gunshot injury just before 10:00 p.m. CST Sunday night. He later died on the scene. The victim's identity won't be released until family is notified. This is now being investigated as a homicide. Copyright 2017 ...More >>
The West Central Health District and the Columbus Health Department is urging residents to clean up around their homes, their yards, and discard unnecessary items that can hold water as the mosquito population is on the rise.More >>
The Columbus State University Archives earned one of the inaugural Digital Library of Georgia digitization grants that will allow online access to Civil War era letters and documents of General Henry Benning, for whom Fort Benning was named.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The small plane crash that claimed four lives in Kunia is being invested by the National Transportation Safety Board.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
