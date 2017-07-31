Auburn police in search of paintball shooters after cars are hit

Two cars were shot at with a paintball gun while traveling in Auburn last week. According to the Auburn Police Department, the drivers were traveling along West Samford Avenue around 2 p.m. last Thursday when the incident happened.More >>
Two cars were shot at with a paintball gun while traveling in Auburn last week. According to the Auburn Police Department, the drivers were traveling along West Samford Avenue around 2 p.m. last Thursday when the incident happened.More >>
PRATTVILLE, AL (WTVM) - The Prattville, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 8-year-old boy. They say Avery Niles Williams was last seen at 4:30 p.m. CST in the area of Candle Stick Park in Prattville. He was wearing green camouflage pants, an orange shirt and black shows before his disappearance. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Avery Williams, you're asking to contact the Prattville Police Department at (33...More >>
PRATTVILLE, AL (WTVM) - The Prattville Police Department has canceled the search for a missing 8-year-old boy.More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police say a 24-year-old man has died after being shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street. Investigators say they found the male victim lying in a grassy field, suffering from an apparent gunshot injury just before 10:00 p.m. CST Sunday night. He later died on the scene. The victim's identity won't be released until family is notified. This is now being investigated as a homicide. Copyright 2017 ...More >>
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police say a 24-year-old man has died after being shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street. Investigators say they found the male victim lying in a grassy field, suffering from an apparent gunshot injury just before 10:00 p.m. CST Sunday night. He later died on the scene. The victim's identity won't be released until family is notified. This is now being investigated as a homicide. Copyright 2017 ...More >>
Police and fire officials are continuing to investigate an arson that happened Thursday at Whisperwood Apartments in northeast Columbus.More >>
Police and fire officials are continuing to investigate an arson that happened Thursday at Whisperwood Apartments in northeast Columbus.More >>
An iconic institution of African American art and theater in Columbus now getting ready to host a new group of talented kids at the Liberty Theater in Uptown Columbus.More >>
An iconic institution of African American art and theater in Columbus now getting ready to host a new group of talented kids at the Liberty Theater in Uptown Columbus.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.More >>
Sidney and Tammy Moorer, the couple charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, are both in court Monday morning for hearings in connection with their cases, court documents and officials confirm.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.More >>
A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>