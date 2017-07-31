Auburn police in search of paintball shooters after cars are hit - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Auburn police in search of paintball shooters after cars are hit

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

Two cars were shot at with a paintball gun while traveling in Auburn last week.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the drivers were traveling along West Samford Avenue around 2 p.m. last Thursday when the incident happened. Both cars were hit on the driver’s side door. No one was hurt.

Police say a black Chevrolet Z-71 pick-up truck was seen nearby after both cars were hit. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3100.

