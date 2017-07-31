LaGrange football player dies after swimming pool incident

A 14-year-old LaGrange football player has died following an incident at a pool Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

According to the LaGrange Daily News, Nar’Quevious Tucker, an upcoming freshman at LaGrange High School, was pulled from an indoor pool at LaGrange College and airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he was pronounced dead Sunday.

Tucker and the rest of the LaGrange High team had been at the pool as part of the team’s football camp, LaGrange police tell the LaGrange Daily News. Police say there were at least two lifeguards on duty where the incident took place.

Tucker was a tackle and defensive tackle for LaGrange High, according to the team’s roster on MaxPreps.

LaGrange College and the Troup County School System has released the following joint statement on the sad news:

“We extend our prayers and deepest sympathy to Nar’Quevious Tucker’s family, friends, and LHS football teammates. The Troup County School System and LaGrange College communities are all deeply saddened by this loss.”

An official cause of death has not been released.

