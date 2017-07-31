LaGrange PD among Best Law Enforcement Agencies in the World for policy, practice

From L to R: Senior Officer Jim Davison, Sergeant Karen Sanders, Chief Louis Dekmar, LaGrange City Manager Meg Kelsey, Captain Mike Pheil, and Lt. Eric Lohr. (Source: City of LaGrange)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Police Department received international accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for the 7th time.

The department also achieved the accreditation with excellence award.

Chief Louis Dekmar is proud of the achievement.

“There are 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the country and less than 1,000 receive accreditation. Of those 1,000 agencies, only 10 percent of those receive the accreditation of excellence.”

Chief Dekmar, along with LPD and city leaders officially received the accreditation award Saturday during the CALEA Conference in Providence, Rhode Island.

The LaGrange Police Department first received accreditation in July 1999. Since then, every three years the department consistently received the honor.

To receive the CALEA Accreditation, the agency must demonstrate a commitment to professional excellence in policy and practice. The accreditation is accomplished through a highly regarded and broadly recognized body of professional standards.

The honor is for four years and the agency is required to maintain continuous compliance during the time period.

In January, Dekmar received international recognition for publicly apologizing for his agency’s role in the 1940 lynching of Austin Callaway. He says to build trust in the African-American community, the department must acknowledge the past and apologize.

He feels the apology was a big part in his department’s receiving the excellence in accreditation award.

According to Chief Dekmar, use of force in the department is getting a lot of attention nationally and it’s a big focus in his department.

