LaGrange PD among Best Law Enforcement Agencies in the World for policy, practice

The Auburn Mall announced Monday the start of Auburn READS, a program designed to publicly promote reading through special events held at the Auburn Mall that inspire students, make reading fun and give back to local school libraries.More >>
The Auburn Mall announced Monday the start of Auburn READS, a program designed to publicly promote reading through special events held at the Auburn Mall that inspire students, make reading fun and give back to local school libraries.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department received international accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for the 7th time.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department received international accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for the 7th time.More >>
A 14-year-old LaGrange football player has died following an incident at a pool Saturday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A 14-year-old LaGrange football player has died following an incident at a pool Saturday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
Auburn Police say the man died after being shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street Sunday night has been identified.More >>
Auburn Police say the man died after being shot near an apartment complex in the 500 block of Foster Street Sunday night has been identified.More >>
An iconic institution of African American art and theater in Columbus now getting ready to host a new group of talented kids at the Liberty Theater in Uptown Columbus.More >>
An iconic institution of African American art and theater in Columbus now getting ready to host a new group of talented kids at the Liberty Theater in Uptown Columbus.More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
America's biggest drug dealer? The mailman.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.More >>
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>
HBO confirmed the hack but didn't say how much data was taken and did not confirm which shows were affected.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>