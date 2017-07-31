Auburn Mall begins Auburn READS program

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Mall announced Monday the start of Auburn READS, a program designed to publicly promote reading through special events held at the Auburn Mall that inspire students, make reading fun and give back to local school libraries.

Auburn READS features two events for partnering elementary schools.

The first is a READS Spirit Night that encourages reading and supports local libraries. The event features interactive games for students who can use their reading skills to win prizes. For every student that attends, the program donates $1 for the school’s library.

The second event is a READS Recognition Night that celebrates the reading achievements of students at the end of the school year. The event features a presentation of certificates by local leaders and a wall of recognition displaying the names of student readers.

Auburn READS is supported by the Auburn Mall at no cost to participating schools or families. Elementary schools looking to join Auburn READS can email ourcityreads@hullpg.com to sign up.

The program is also seeking partnerships with local businesses to help grow this community reading initiative.

