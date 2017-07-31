PAWS Humane extends free pet adoptions

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
The issue of rising property taxes is causing lots of concern and anger for homeowners in Muscogee County.
The issue of rising property taxes is causing lots of concern and anger for homeowners in Muscogee County.
After a three-month, multi-state investigation, a Georgia man has been arrested on child pornography charges.More >>
The Auburn Mall announced Monday the start of Auburn READS, a program designed to publicly promote reading through special events held at the Auburn Mall that inspire students, make reading fun and give back to local school libraries.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department received international accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for the 7th time.More >>
PAWS Humane is extending their free pet adoption specials after have a great pet adoption rate recently.More >>
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
Archie Manning played a key role in the hiring of Freeze, and he was a guest speaker at the 71st annual meeting of the Southern Legislative Conference in Biloxi on Monday.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
Collins Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two children.More >>
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the 2800 block of 2nd Place. Two blocks have been evacuated as of Monday afternoon.More >>
