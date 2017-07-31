PAWS Humane extends free pet adoptions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – PAWS Humane is extending their free pet adoption specials after have a great pet adoption rate recently.

Columbus Animal Care and Control is full to the max and is asking for PAWS’ help.

Here are the details of the adoption special:

Free pet adoptions - all ages.

Monday, July 31st - Sunday, August 6th.

Hours of Operation are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and age appropriate vaccines.

PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.

