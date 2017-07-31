PAWS Humane extends free pet adoptions - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

PAWS Humane extends free pet adoptions

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: PAWS Humane) (Source: PAWS Humane)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – PAWS Humane is extending their free pet adoption specials after have a great pet adoption rate recently.

Columbus Animal Care and Control is full to the max and is asking for PAWS’ help.

Here are the details of the adoption special:

  • Free pet adoptions - all ages.
  • Monday, July 31st - Sunday, August 6th.
  • Hours of Operation are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 12-5 p.m.
  • Adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and age appropriate vaccines.

PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.

Click here to view adoptable animals.

