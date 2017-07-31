GA man arrested after three-month, multi-state child porn investigation

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – After a three-month, multi-state investigation, a Georgia man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

On Friday, July 28, The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in charge of the investigation assisted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Pardons and Parole, and the Heard County, Georgia Sheriff’s Department conducting a search in Franklin, Georgia.

The search netted numerous images of child pornography on an electronic device seized during the search.

Henry Sasser, 53, of Franklin, Georgia had been transmitting child pornography to an undercover officer assigned to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force. Numerous images of child pornography were received in Tallapoosa County.

In addition, the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation which resulted in possession of child pornography charges in the State of Georgia.

Sasser was arrested and transported to the Heard County Jail where he is charged with possession of child pornography.

Sasser was on probation in Georgia and was a registered sex offender as well.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department will have 12 child pornography offenses pending on Sasser in the State of Alabama.

This investigation has also lead to further investigations spanning into other states.

