Mother speaks after LaGrange teen dies in pool incident

The mother of a 14-year old LaGrange football player is speaking following his tragic death.

Nar’Quevious Tucker, an upcoming freshman at LaGrange High School, died following a swimming incident at a LaGrange College pool Saturday. He was pulled from an indoor pool and airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he was pronounced dead Sunday.

Carrsellea Tucker says she is speaking out, looking for answers, and in hopes, this tragic situation does not happen to anyone else.

"My son had so much to live for, he wanted to finish school, graduate, and be a pro football player, he can't even do that," said the mother of Nar'Quevious Tucker, Carrsellea.

Tucker, along with varsity football teammates from LaGrange High School were supposed to have a fun day at the pool when things quickly turned tragic.

According to witnesses, at some point, Nar'Quevious went underneath the water and did not come back up.

"The only thing I'm thinking is when he jumped in the water, he might have caught a cramp and couldn't move and couldn't swim back up to the top. He sometimes got cramps after practice," said his mother.

Tucker says her son was a great swimmer. But, even with four lifeguards on duty, Nar'Quaevious went unnoticed. He was eventually spotted by a teammate and rescued by his coach.

"First question would be, ya'll knew LaGrange High was bringing their team over there, why didn't ya'll have more lifeguards on duty, and where were they when all of this happened?" said Tucker.

Tucker says she has so many questions she wants answered, but she hopes her tragic loss will possibly save another life.

"I think since this happened to my son, that they would take better precaution, and have better life guard security so this won't happen to anyone else, this is so tragic," said Tucker.

LaGrange College officials say they are interviewing all staff that was at the pool during that time.

There is no official cause of death. An autopsy is being performed in Atlanta to determine the exact cause of death.

LaGrange police are investigating this case as a general death investigation.

