Mother speaks after LaGrange teen dies in pool incident

The City of Columbus’ Tax Assessors Office will have extended hours from Tuesday, August 1 through August 14, 2017.More >>
After a three-month, multi-state investigation, a Georgia man has been arrested on child pornography charges.More >>
The Auburn Mall announced Monday the start of Auburn READS, a program designed to publicly promote reading through special events held at the Auburn Mall that inspire students, make reading fun and give back to local school libraries.More >>
The LaGrange Police Department received international accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies for the 7th time.More >>
PAWS Humane is extending their free pet adoption specials after have a great pet adoption rate recently.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Authorities say road conditions were wet and that speed was likely not a factor.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
At a press conference on Monday, Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the 12 inmates who escaped Sunday night comes down to two things: A mistake by a jail employee and peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
