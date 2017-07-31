Columbus Tax Assessor's Office offering extended hours in August

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The City of Columbus’ Tax Assessors Office will have extended hours from Tuesday, August 1 through August 14, 2017.

The Tax Assessors Office is located at the Citizens Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way.

The Board of Assessors approved the extended hours which are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The City has confirmed that citizens whose appeals have not been resolved by October 1, 2017, will receive a temporary tax bill indicating the property tax amount due on December 1, 2017.

The amount due on December 1, 2017— the tax due date will be the lesser of their 2016 property tax or 85 percent of their 2017 property tax until their appeal is resolved, subject to certain statutory exceptions for frozen homesteaded property and property which has been modified.

By utilizing the appeal process, a property owner is not burdened with any property tax increase until the property owner’s appeal is resolved.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.