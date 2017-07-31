Gospel artist Babbie Mason performing in Columbus in September

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Internationally renowned award-winning Gospel Artist Babbie Mason will be making a stop in Columbus during the month of September.

Mason will be in concert September 8 at 7 p.m. at the Saint James AME Church on 6th Avenue in Columbus.

Her appearance will be one of the many Saint James AME Women’s Month programs, click here for more information on that.

VIP tickets are $25 and general tickets are $15. Tickets will go on sale August 1. Visit the church office at 1002 6th Avenue to purchase tickets or call 706-322-8043 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.