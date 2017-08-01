LaGrange fatal house fire victim ID'd - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LaGrange fatal house fire victim ID'd

By Ashton Adams, Producer
and Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
and J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -  The victim of a fatal LaGrange house fire has been identified.

The LaGrange Fire Department has been identified the victim as 80-year-old Gladys Shelton.

Shelton was killed after a fire broke out at her and her husband’s home on the 1000 block of Dunson Street just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Shelton and her 81-year-old husband were inside the home when the fire began. Shelton’s husband was able to escape with a dog.

The husband was taken to the hospital by a family member, but we do not yet know the extent of his injuries.

Three dogs, one cat, and a bird also died in the fire. Two LaGrange firefighters were transported to the hospital for observation due to non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

