LaGrange fatal house fire victim ID'd

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The victim of a fatal LaGrange house fire has been identified.

The LaGrange Fire Department has been identified the victim as 80-year-old Gladys Shelton.

Shelton was killed after a fire broke out at her and her husband’s home on the 1000 block of Dunson Street just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Shelton and her 81-year-old husband were inside the home when the fire began. Shelton’s husband was able to escape with a dog.

The husband was taken to the hospital by a family member, but we do not yet know the extent of his injuries.

Three dogs, one cat, and a bird also died in the fire. Two LaGrange firefighters were transported to the hospital for observation due to non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

