One person dies in LaGrange house fire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

One person dies in LaGrange house fire

By Ashton Adams, Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) -  One person has died during a late-night house fire. 

Fire officials say the fire broke out at the home, which is located in the 1000 block of Dunson Street, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Two adults were inside the home when the fire began. One of them was able to escape with a dog. The other occupant did not make it out. 

Three dogs, one cat, and a bird also perished in the fire. Additionally, two LaGrange firefighters were transported to the hospital for observation due to non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with WTVM as we work to learn more. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly