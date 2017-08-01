Police respond to gunfire at Columbus Dollar General store

Police responded to a report of gunfire at a Columbus Dollar General store Monday night.More >>
Police responded to a report of gunfire at a Columbus Dollar General store Monday night.More >>
Internationally renowned award-winning Gospel Artist Babbie Mason will be making a stop in Columbus during the month of September.More >>
Internationally renowned award-winning Gospel Artist Babbie Mason will be making a stop in Columbus during the month of September.More >>
The City of Columbus’ Tax Assessors Office will have extended hours from Tuesday, August 1 through August 14, 2017.More >>
The City of Columbus’ Tax Assessors Office will have extended hours from Tuesday, August 1 through August 14, 2017.More >>
The mother of a 14-year old Lagrange football player is speaking out following his tragic death. Nar’Quevious Tucker, an upcoming freshman at LaGrange High School, died following a swimming incident at a Lagrange College pool Saturday.More >>
The mother of a 14-year old Lagrange football player is speaking out following his tragic death. Nar’Quevious Tucker, an upcoming freshman at LaGrange High School, died following a swimming incident at a Lagrange College pool Saturday.More >>
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Lagrange Fire officials say one person has died during a late-night house fire.More >>
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Lagrange Fire officials say one person has died during a late-night house fire.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.More >>
The self-described “email prankster” in the U.K. sent a letter to the homeland security adviser, pretending to be President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>