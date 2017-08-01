Police respond to gunfire at Columbus Dollar General store

Police responded to a report of gunfire at a Columbus Dollar General store Monday night shortly before 11 p.m.

Police were called to the store located off Cusseta Road after someone shot into one of the store’s glass windows several times. A car was also hit by bullets during the incident.

No one has been reported injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with News Leader 9 for more updates.

