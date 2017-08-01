Opelika Power Services warns of phone scam

Opelika Power Services is warning residents about a current phone scam.

Someone is reportedly calling people in the Opelika area claiming their payment is overdue and should be sent to Alabama Power. Officials say the caller will then ask for a payment by phone.

If you receive a call with those demands, you are asked to hang up and call Opelika Power Services immediately.

