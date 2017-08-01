Phenix City Police issue murder warrant for 8th St. shooting suspect

The Phenix Police Department has issued a murder warrant for a suspect in a shooting death that happened late Friday night.

Police are searching for42-year-old Stephen Montez Williams, for the murder of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter.

Shorter was shot on July 28, 2017, while standing on the 2700 block of 8th Street.

Shorter was standing in the road and was shot from a car.

Williams is driving a 2003 red Ford Expedition with Alabama tag 57AG438. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, there is physical evidence and statements from the scene that lead police to Williams

If you know of Williams’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2836.

