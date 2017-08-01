CPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbus Police Department) (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Kyara  Belardo is 16-years-old and was last seen in the area of Yellow Pine Drive June 1, 2017. She is five feet four inches tall and weighs between 125-135lbs. Belardo has brown eyes and brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a red hoodie.

If you have any information on Kyara Belardo’s whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.

