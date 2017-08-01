Missing Columbus teen found

A missing Columbus teen has been located and returned home, according to police.

Before being found, 16-year-old Kyara Belardo was last seen in the area of Yellow Pine Drive June 1, 2017. She is five feet four inches tall and weighs between 125-135lbs. Belardo has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to police, Belardo is a habitual runaway.

The Columubs Police Department would like to thank the public's help in finding Belardo.

