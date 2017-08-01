Teen summit held for Boys and Girls Club

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Regional Health and the Boys and Girls Club have teamed up for a teen summit.

More than 100 teens are learning firsthand how the health care industry works.

The summit includes a day full of interactive lectures for the kids on topics ranging from financial literacy, personal branding, and career development.

President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs, Rodney Close, says the partnership with the hospital is very important for the kids.

"There are unanswered questions in their minds. Like what do I do with my professional development, my personal brand, my health. Today, I think all of those questions will be answered,” said Close.

There are plans to make the summit an annual event.

