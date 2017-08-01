Troup County Commissioners calling for November SPLOST election

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The Board of Troup County Commissioners approved a resolution calling for an election to impose a County SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The current one cent sales tax imposed in 2013 will expire in 2018.

The current SPLOST IV is now funding many community projects including the Granger segment or “model mile” of The Thread, the second segment of The Thread from Eastside Park to George Harris Baseball Complex, the realignment of Bull Street, creation of a skate park, the Country Club Road Roundabout, the Vernon Woods Connector, and imperative public safety equipment among other projects.

If approved, SPLOST V will continue the one cent sales tax from 2018 until 2023.

The City of LaGrange, Troup County, West Point, and Hogansville would all receive money for capital outlay projects specified on the ballot from the estimated $70 million from SPLOST V.

Here is a list of City of LaGrange Proposed Projects to be funded from SPLOST V if approved:

The Thread Multi-Use Trail: $5,000,000.00

Park Upgrades: $550,000.00

Gateway Corridor Enhancements: $2,000,000.00

Roads and Bridge Improvements: $6,000,000.00

Utility Relocation: $1,400,000.00

Regional Storm Water Management Initiatives: $1,000,000.00

Public Safety: $4,000,000.00

Troup County Residents will vote on SPLOST V November 7, 2017.

