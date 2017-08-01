Man shot outside South Columbus convenience store

Summer break is almost over and kids will be heading back to school soon. Here is a list of start dates for schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a car theft suspect.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot in a robbery in south Columbus outside a convenience store.More >>
Columbus Regional Health and the Boys and Girls Club have teamed up for a teen summit.More >>
The Board of Troup County Commissioners approved a resolution calling for an election to impose a County SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
SC DHEC has released a statement regarding the flesh-eating bacteria from Myrtle Beach ocean water.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
The woman, who was alone at the time, shot one suspect dead, but the other fled and was the subject of a manhunt.More >>
