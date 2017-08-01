School bus safety and what drivers need to know

Firefighters from Auburn, Opelika, and Fort Benning came together Tuesday to prepare if something were to happen at the Auburn-Opelika Airport.More >>
Class is back in session for some students and others will soon go back to school in our area, meaning more people will be hitting the roads.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a car theft suspect.More >>
Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot in a robbery in south Columbus outside a convenience store.More >>
Columbus Regional Health and the Boys and Girls Club have teamed up for a teen summit.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.More >>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.More >>
A Louisiana fire captain who was wanted for his wife’s murder in Woodville, Mississippi was found dead Monday in Colorado, police say.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
