Eufaula PD looking for car theft suspect

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – The Eufaula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a car theft suspect.

The person is wanted for questioning about his possible involvement in the theft of a car from the Eufaula Housing Authority.

The car was found wrecked in Georgia.

If you recognize this person, you are asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

