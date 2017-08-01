Family, friends speak after Phenix City teen shot, killed

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police have issued a murder warrant following a deadly shooting last week.

Stephen Williams, 42, is wanted for the death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter Friday night.

Shorter was shot while standing outside of his home on 8th street in Phenix City.

His family now searching for answers and are struggling as they deal with this loss.

Quoyai was just days away from leaving off to college in North Carolina.

The family is hoping justice will be served, and a lesson will be learned from all of this.

"Everybody just loved Quoyai, and for me, my first and only son, It's very hurtful. He just took a part of my heart and I just feel so empty,” said mother of Shorter, Quashonta Preer.

A life empty is how Quashonta Preer describes life without her oldest son, Quoyai Shorter.

"This hurts. It's a hurt that I can't describe. The worst part for me is waking up in the morning and realizing that he's gone, and not coming back,” said Preer.

Days following the fatal shooting, his family left wondering why something like this would happen.

"It broke my heart in to pieces, I just wanted to know why Q because, everybody know Q, he is funny, goofy, don't bother nobody,” said cousin Airen Brooks.

"It should've been anybody but him. He was the one living right. We were the ones out here doing stupid stuff,” said close friend of Quoyai, Dequel Jones.

At 19 years old, a basketball scholarship, and so many unmet dreams, his family says they hope this is used as a lesson to cherish life, and love one another.

“I pray that whomever is responsible for this senseless killing will be brought to justice swiftly for the sake of the family, closure for the family, and for the community. This is senseless. Every week there has been something going on. It’s time for us to stand together as a people and stop the senseless violence in the community,” said Former Coach of Shorter, David Butler.

Authorities says there is significant physical evidence and statements from scene that lead them to believe Williams shot at Shorter.

If you have any information the murder suspect, Stephen Williams, you are asked to contact police.

Williams is believed to be driving a 2003 red Ford Expedition with Alabama tag 57AG483.

