Family, friends speak after Phenix City teen shot, killed

The National Security Agency has awarded Columbus State University researchers a $174,000 grant to develop an intelligent tool for rapid cybersecurity training and curriculum development.More >>
Phenix City police have issued a murder warrant following a deadly shooting last week.More >>
Firefighters from Auburn, Opelika, and Fort Benning came together Tuesday to prepare if something were to happen at the Auburn-Opelika Airport.More >>
Class is back in session for some students and others will soon go back to school in our area, meaning more people will be hitting the roads.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a car theft suspect.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The Attalla Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three-year-old Skyi Nevah Wood.More >>
The plane is a single-engine aircraft, the FAA says.More >>
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >>
A veterinarian at LSU has identified a tiger at a rescue facility that could become Mike VII.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
