Plane fire simulation in Auburn prepares for possible disaster

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Firefighters from Auburn, Opelika, and Fort Benning came together Tuesday to prepare if something were to happen at the Auburn-Opelika Airport.

The agencies came together to rehearse what would need to be done if a plane crash or fire were to happen at the airport, which is considered a target hazard in the area and with football season it will only get busier.

“We're working across the jurisdictions in case there is an event, we would be ready,” said Battalion Chief Dow Sport with the Auburn Fire Department.

Sport says this kind of team training happens once a year but this is the first time they have done a plane crash simulator.

