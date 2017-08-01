Bounce around Columbus premiering on Bounce TV

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Be sure to tune in Thursday, August 3 at 7 p.m. ET for the premiere of Bounce Around Columbus.

This 30-minute news magazine highlights people, places, and things in our community.

It is hosted by WTVM's Barbara Gauthier, and Sportsvisions' Dale Williams and DJ Jones.

A new episode will be aired the first week of each month and will repeat the next three weeks.

Bounce can be seen free over the air on WTVM 9.2 as well as Spectrum channel 108, WOW! Channel 107, Mediacom channel 81 and CTV of East Alabama channel 165.

