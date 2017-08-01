Suspect pleads not guilty for shooting man on Benning Drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The victim in a shooting on Benning Drive testified in Recorders Court Tuesday.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tyrone Fennell for aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and having a weapon on school property.

The charges are in connection to a shooting that happened last Thursday night on Benning Drive in South Columbus.

In court Tuesday, the victim said he was approached by Fennell who asked him, “Why are you following me?”

The victim says he told Fennell that he did not know what he was talking about. The victim says Fennell took out and hand gun from his back and that he then crossed the street and fired three shots.

Police say one bullet struck the victim in the leg while the other stray bullets hit a vehicle at the Taco Bell parking lot on Victory Drive.

The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

Fennell pled not guilty to all charges and the case bound over to Superior Court

Judge Mary Buckner set bail at $20,000 for aggravated assault, $2,500 for reckless conduct and $2,500 for having a weapon on school property since the shooting happened near Dorothy Heights Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.