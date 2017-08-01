Suspect pleads not guilty for shooting man on Benning Drive

Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot in a robbery in south Columbus outside a convenience store.More >>
Columbus Regional Health and the Boys and Girls Club have teamed up for a teen summit.More >>
Phenix City police have issued a murder warrant following a deadly shooting last week and family and friends are speaking out.More >>
Firefighters from Auburn, Opelika, and Fort Benning came together Tuesday to prepare if something were to happen at the Auburn-Opelika Airport.More >>
The victim in a shooting on Benning Drive testified in Recorders Court Tuesday.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
Authorities confirm all 12 inmates who escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday have now been recaptured.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a murdered Democratic official was behind the leaks of WikiLeaks documents during the presidential campaign.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
