Glenwood's Cameron O'Neil commits to Pittsburgh

Glenwood wide receiver Cameron O'Neil expects to make a lot of plays for the Gators this season, but before then, he had to make an announcement.

O’Neil officially announced his verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh Tuesday night on Twitter.

When Sports Leader 9 caught up with O’Neil at practice Tuesday, he said his relationship with Narduzzi and his staff made the difference at commitment time.

“Before I went to visit, just me texting the coaches, it just felt like we had a relationship already and when I went to go visit, it just felt like home even though I'd never been there before,” O’Neil said.

Announcing his commitment early also takes some of the pressure off this season, so now he can focus on football. He said it was a lot of stress off him, but also some stress off his parents.

Glenwood continues practice to prepare for their opening week matchup against Monroe Academy August 18th.

