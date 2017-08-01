Law enforcement thanks neighbors, community for partnership on National Night Out

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Law enforcement agencies in the Fountain City, and East Alabama, made their way across different neighborhoods in the valley; for the past 17 years, law enforcementMore >>
Falls tend to be a leading cause of injury for older adults. Dr. Paula Walker King explains that advancing age, health conditions, and certain medications are some of the reasons that falls are prevalent in older people.More >>
The victim in a shooting on Benning Drive testified in Recorders Court Tuesday.More >>
The city of Columbus is mourning the loss of a longtime civic leader and philanthropist. Bill Turner died Monday night at the age of 94.More >>
Firefighters from Auburn, Opelika, and Fort Benning came together Tuesday to prepare if something were to happen at the Auburn-Opelika Airport.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
