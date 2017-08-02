Health with Dr. Paula: Strategies to prevent falls among older adults

Falls are a leading cause of injury for older adults.

Dr. Paula Walker King explains that advancing age, health conditions, and certain medications are some of the reasons that falls are prevalent in older people.

A well-balanced diet, exercise to improve strength, homes free of hazards, and proper medication dosage, are among the strategies to prevent falling.

