FIRST TO ALERT: Rain chances are on the rise starting tomorrow. Find out more HERE!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today will be another pleasant day with more clouds around than the past two days. A frontal boundary to our south will begin to lift north through tonight which will increase moisture levels. This will make the humidity return, along with the rain chances.

This, along with a front pushing in from the northwest by the end of the week and start of the weekend, will help keep rain chances in the 40-60% range through Sunday. We don't expect any major changes to that weather pattern by early next week with a good coverage of rain expected through next week as well. Highs during this time will stay in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

It won't be a complete washout during this stretch, but just know that we will be dealing with a good coverage of rain each day for the next week or so.

