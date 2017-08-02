Columbus man gets murder charge reduced in 2015 shooting death

A Columbus man's murder charge in a 2015 shooting death has been reduced to voluntary manslaughter.

Bernard Gibson was accused fired shots that killed Gerald Hightower Jr. January 7, 2015 on Calvin Avenue. Police say Hightower was shot several times and taken to Midtown Medical Center where he died.

Gibson along with two other men were arrested for the incident. Gibson entered a guilty plea Monday, July 31 and received a 20-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

Gibson also received a 20-year sentence for armed robbery and aggravated assault and five years’ probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.