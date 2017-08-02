Columbus man receives reduced charge in 2015 shooting death

A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault in a 2015 shooting death.

Bernard Gibson was accused fired shots that killed Gerald Hightower Jr. on January 7, 2015 on Calvin Avenue. Police say Hightower was shot several times and taken to Midtown Medical Center where he died.

Gibson along with two other men was arrested for the incident. Gibson entered a guilty plea Monday, July 31 and received a 20 year sentence for armed robbery and aggravated assault, and five years’ probation for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Gibson’s murder charge was reduced to voluntary manslaughter in which he was sentenced to twenty years.

